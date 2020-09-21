Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme has announced its Narzo 20 series today. Alongside the Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A comes the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. It is the first smartphone to bring 65W fast charging to the Narzo series. It packs a 4,500mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, and a quad rear camera setup. Here’s all you need to know about the device.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. It comes equipped with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage.

On the optics front, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup of 48MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP black and white portrait. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter. Moreover, the smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It weighs 191 grams and measures 162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4mm. It is being made available in Black Ninja and White Knight color options.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro specifications

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Display6.5″ full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels)
90Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate
90.5% screen-to-body ratio
SoCMediaTek Helio G95
RAM6GB / 8GB
Storage64GB / 128GB + microSD card slot
CamerasRear: 48MP (Main)
8MP (ultrawide)
2MP black and white
2MP macro

Front: 16MP Sony camera
Battery4500mAh with support for 65W fast charging
OSAndroid 10 with Realme UI
OtherTriple card slot (2 SIM + microSD)
Side fingerprint sensor
ColorsWhite King / Black Ninja

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It goes on sale on September 25 at 12 noon through Flipkart and Realme.com.

