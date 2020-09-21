Realme Narzo 20 series is official. While the Narzo 20 Pro brings 65W fast charging tech to the mid-range segment, the Realme Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A are budget devices that pack a lot of features. Both devices feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Narzo 20 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC whereas the Narzo 20A packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. Realme has provided a 6,000mAh battery on the Narzo 20 that supports 18W fast charging. On the other hand, the Narzo 20A gets a 5,000mah battery that also supports reverse charging. Here’s all you need to know about the two devices.

Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A specifications

Realme Narzo 20 Realme Narzo 20A Display 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels)

20:9 aspect ratio 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels)

20:9 aspect ratio SoC MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 RAM 4GB 3GB / 4GB Storage 64GB / 128GB + microSD card slot 32GB / 64GB + microSD card slot Cameras Rear: 48MP (Main)

8MP (ultrawide)

2MP macro



Front: 8MP camera Rear: 12MP (Main)

2MP monochrome

2MP retro



Front: 8MP camera Battery 6000mAh with support for 18W fast charging 5000mAh with support for reverse charging OS Android 10 with Realme UI Android 10 with Realme UI Other Triple card slot (2 SIM + microSD)

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack. Triple card slot (2 SIM + microSD)

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, Micro-USB port

Realme Narzo 20 price and availability in India

Variant Colors Price (INR) First Sale and offers 4GB+64GB Victory Blue Glory Silver 10,499 September 28, 2020, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com and offline stores 4GB+128GB Victory Blue Glory Silver 11,499

Realme Narzo 20A price and availability in India