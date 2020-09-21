Realme Narzo 20 series is official. While the Narzo 20 Pro brings 65W fast charging tech to the mid-range segment, the Realme Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A are budget devices that pack a lot of features. Both devices feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Narzo 20 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC whereas the Narzo 20A packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. Realme has provided a 6,000mAh battery on the Narzo 20 that supports 18W fast charging. On the other hand, the Narzo 20A gets a 5,000mah battery that also supports reverse charging. Here’s all you need to know about the two devices.
Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A specifications
|Realme Narzo 20
|Realme Narzo 20A
|Display
|6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels)
20:9 aspect ratio
|6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels)
20:9 aspect ratio
|SoC
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|RAM
|4GB
|3GB / 4GB
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB + microSD card slot
|32GB / 64GB + microSD card slot
|Cameras
| Rear: 48MP (Main)
8MP (ultrawide)
2MP macro
Front: 8MP camera
|Rear: 12MP (Main)
2MP monochrome
2MP retro
Front: 8MP camera
|Battery
|6000mAh with support for 18W fast charging
|5000mAh with support for reverse charging
|OS
|Android 10 with Realme UI
|Android 10 with Realme UI
|Other
|Triple card slot (2 SIM + microSD)
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack.
|Triple card slot (2 SIM + microSD)
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, Micro-USB port
Realme Narzo 20 price and availability in India
|Variant
|Colors
|Price (INR)
|First Sale and offers
|4GB+64GB
|Victory Blue Glory Silver
|10,499
|September 28, 2020, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com and offline stores
|4GB+128GB
|Victory Blue Glory Silver
|11,499
Realme Narzo 20A price and availability in India
|Variant
|Colors
|Price (INR)
|First Sale and offers
|3GB+32GB
|Victory Blue Glory Silver
|8,499
|September 30, 2020, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com and offline stores
|4GB+64GB
|Victory Blue Glory Silver
|9,499