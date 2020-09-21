realme_narzo_20
Realme Narzo 20 series is official. While the Narzo 20 Pro brings 65W fast charging tech to the mid-range segment, the Realme Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A are budget devices that pack a lot of features. Both devices feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Narzo 20 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC whereas the Narzo 20A packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. Realme has provided a 6,000mAh battery on the Narzo 20 that supports 18W fast charging. On the other hand, the Narzo 20A gets a 5,000mah battery that also supports reverse charging. Here’s all you need to know about the two devices.

Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A specifications

Realme Narzo 20Realme Narzo 20A
Display6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels)
20:9 aspect ratio		6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels)
20:9 aspect ratio
SoCMediaTek Helio G85Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
RAM4GB3GB / 4GB
Storage64GB / 128GB + microSD card slot32GB / 64GB + microSD card slot
Cameras Rear: 48MP (Main)
8MP (ultrawide)
2MP macro

Front: 8MP camera		Rear: 12MP (Main)
2MP monochrome
2MP retro

Front: 8MP camera
Battery6000mAh with support for 18W fast charging5000mAh with support for reverse charging
OSAndroid 10 with Realme UIAndroid 10 with Realme UI
OtherTriple card slot (2 SIM + microSD)
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack.		Triple card slot (2 SIM + microSD)
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, Micro-USB port
Realme Narzo 20

Realme Narzo 20 price and availability in India

VariantColorsPrice (INR) First Sale and offers
4GB+64GB Victory Blue Glory Silver10,499 September 28, 2020, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com and offline stores
4GB+128GB Victory Blue Glory Silver11,499

Realme Narzo 20A price and availability in India

VariantColorsPrice (INR) First Sale and offers
3GB+32GB Victory Blue Glory Silver8,499September 30, 2020, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com and offline stores
4GB+64GB Victory Blue Glory Silver9,499
