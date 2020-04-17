Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A were scheduled to be introduced on March 26. However, the launch got postponed as India entered a nation-wide lockdown. Now, the company has decided to go ahead with the announcement and launch their new series on April 21. For reference, the Government of India has issued the order allowing mobile phone and electronic sales starting April 20.

Guys, here comes the news that you all have been waiting for!#realmeNarzo is back, so get ready to #FeelThePower!

Watch the online video streaming live on 21st April at 12:30PM.https://t.co/TNdsEY8ZVS pic.twitter.com/ih9B19zQta — Madhav @home (@MadhavSheth1) April 17, 2020

The Realme Narzo 10 launch event will begin at 12.30pm IST. It will be live streamed on YouTube. It won’t be a live event as the company noted that the launch presentation video was recorded before the lockdown.

The Narzo 10 will sport a quad rear camera setup. In contrast, the Narzo 10A will come equipped with triple rear cameras. The phones are expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Further, the Narzo 10 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge.

Moreover, the phones will feature a 6.5-inch display with a 89.8% screen to body ratio.

Source: Twitter