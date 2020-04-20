India is under a nation-wide lockdown till May 3. The Government of India issued an order on April 17 allowing mobile phone and electronic sales starting April 20. Realme was quick to react and announced that the Realme 10 series will be launched on April 21.

However, the order was revised on April 19 and the delivery of non-essential items (including mobile phones) was banned. As a result, today, Realme took to Twitter to announce that it will have to postpone the launch once again. To recall, the Realme Narzo 10 series was scheduled to be launched on March 26. However, it has been postponed till further notice.

A minor setback lays the foundation for a major comeback. The launch of #realmeNarzo has been postponed until further notice. We will be back to make you all #FeelThePower. pic.twitter.com/0yBjc4EyZr — realme (@realmemobiles) April 20, 2020

The Narzo 10 will feature a quad rear camera setup. In contrast, the Narzo 10A will sport triple rear cameras. The phones are expected to come equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Further, the Narzo 10 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge.

Moreover, the phones will feature a 6.5-inch display with a 89.8% screen to body ratio.

Source: Twitter