Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A

The Realme Narzo series was going to be launched in March. However, as India entered a nation-wide lockdown, the launch event was canceled. Then again, it had to be postponed from April 21 till further notice since the lockdown was extended.

Now, Realme has confirmed that it will be launching the Narzo 10 series on May 11. The users will be able to watch the pre-recorded launch video at 12:30 PM IST on Monday, May 11.

The Narzo 10 will feature a quad rear camera setup. In contrast, the Narzo 10A will sport triple rear cameras. The phones are expected to come equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Further, the Narzo 10 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge.

