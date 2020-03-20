Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A
Up next
Author
Tags

Today, Realme took to Twitter to reveal the launch date of its upcoming Narzo series. It will be launching two smartphones – Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A – at 12:30 PM on March 26.

Further, a microsite has been made live as well. It reveals the devices from the rear. Assuming Realme Narzo 10 will be the costlier variant, it will sport a quad rear camera setup. Plus, the Narzo 10A will come equipped with triple rear cameras.

The phones are expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Further, the Narzo 10 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge.

Moreover, the phones will feature a 6.5-inch display with a 89.8% screen to body ratio. More specs are expected to be revealed as we head towards the launch

Source: Realme

You May Also Like
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

Android 10 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

The OxygenOS OS 10.0.4 update includes the usual bunch of Android 10 features.

HUAWEI teases P40 series of smartphones in short video clip

This clip is teasing the announcement of the HUWAEI P40 series, and, while it doesn’t reveal much, it does focus on the camera capabilities.

Live Transcribe for Google Translate is now rolling out to users globally

Google Translate’s Live Transcription feature is currently exclusive to Android, but Google plans to bring it to the iOS ecosystem as well.