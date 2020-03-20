Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A
Today, Realme took to Twitter to reveal the launch date of its upcoming Narzo series. It will be launching two smartphones – Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A – at 12:30 PM on March 26.

Further, a microsite has been made live as well. It reveals the devices from the rear. Assuming Realme Narzo 10 will be the costlier variant, it will sport a quad rear camera setup. Plus, the Narzo 10A will come equipped with triple rear cameras.

The phones are expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Further, the Narzo 10 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge.

Moreover, the phones will feature a 6.5-inch display with a 89.8% screen to body ratio. More specs are expected to be revealed as we head towards the launch

Source: Realme

