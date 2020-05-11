Realme has finally taken covers off its Narzo 10 series. The Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A are now official. Here’s everything you need to know about the two devices.

Realme Narzo 10 specs and price

6.5-inch HD+ (720×1600 pixels) Mini-Drop display with a 20:9 aspect ratio

MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with Mali G52 GPU

4GB LPDD4X RAM, 128GB eMMC storage

48MP Wide, f/1.8, 6P lens + 8MP Ultra-Wide, 119°, f/2.25 + 2MP f/2.4 Macro Camera + 2MP f/2.4 Depth Sensor

16MP selfie shooter

5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Rear fingerprint sensor

Bluetooth v5.0

Realme UI based on Android 10

164.4 x 75.4 x 9 mm

199g





The phone will be made available in That White and That Green color options for Rs 11,999 at 12 noon IST on May 19 through the Realme website and Flipkart.

Realme Narzo 10A specs and price

6.5-inch HD+ (720×1600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio

MediaTek Helio G70, paired with Mali-G52 GPU

3GB LPDDR4X RAM + 32GB eMMC storage

12MP primary, f/1.8 + 2MP, f/2.4 macro + 2MP, f/2.4 depth sensor

5MP selfie shooter

5,000mAh battery with 10W charging

Rear fingerprint sensor

Bluetooth v5.0

Realme UI based on Android 10

164.4 x 75.0 x 8.95 mm

195g





The phone will be made available in So White and So Blue color options for Rs 8,499 at 12 noon IST on May 22 via the Realme website and Flipkart.





