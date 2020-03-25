Realme Narzo
Earlier, we reported that Realme has postponed the sale date of its Narzo series. Now, the company has announced that it has canceled all upcoming launch events including the launch of Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A.

In an official tweet, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth today said, “With respect to the announcement made by our Honourable Prime Minister yesterday, we have decided to suspend all upcoming launches including #realmeNarzo series.”

Further, Realme Narzo 10 is expected to be a refreshed version of the Realme 6i, which was launched in Myanmar recently.

The company has not announced a launch date yet. For reference, India’s lockdown period extends to April 14.

