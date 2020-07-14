Realme power bank
Alongside the Realme C11, the company launched its 10000mAh 30W two-way fast charging power bank in India. It offers 53% faster charging speed compared to the 18W power bank and lets you charge 30W VOOC / Dart Charge devices. The device is also compatible with 20W, 18W, 15W and 10W devices. 

The latest Realme power bank lets you charge two devices simultaneously through Type-C and Type-A ports. Further, users can charge some laptops that support Type-C 30W charging. It sports dual output USB Type-A and USB Type-C. It can be charged in 1.9 hours with 30W charger.

The new Realme power bank features a unique carbon fiber texture on the outside created using advanced lithography machine along with Realme logo and Dart charging logo. It comes in Black and Yellow color options and is priced at Rs 1,999. It will be made available to purchase through Flipkart and realme.com from July 21 onwards.

