Realme recently teased a new smartphone, Realme Koi. While some rumors suggest it to be the company’s first Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone, others say it will be a mid-range device. It could be part of an upcoming series from Realme that could also include a top-end model codenamed Realme Race, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Amidst the confusion, the specifications and images of Koi have leaked online.

The leak comes from Twitter, where a tipster named Abhishek Yadav tweeted the details of the upcoming Realme Koi. His tweet also included some live images of the device. The phone could also be called Realme V15, depending on the market. As per the leaked images, it will have a triple rear camera setup. It also appears to have a gradient finish similar to that on the Realme Q2 and Realme X7 Pro.

According to the tipster, the Realme Koi will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U SoC. It is rumored to sport a 64MP primary rear camera, which could be accompanied by two more sensors. The phone is tipped to weigh 176 grams. Moreover, it is said to have support for 50W fast charging. There is no fingerprint sensor on the back. Hence, we expect the phone to either have an in-display biometric scanner or a side-mounted sensor.

Flagship to be or not to be

While Realme hasn’t provided any details of Realme Koi apart from a teaser, other rumors on Weibo suggest that the phone could be launched as a flagship phone. Moreover, it could have support for 125W UltraDART fast charging. It is also speculated to have a special edition with a leather back. By contrast, a rumor says it could be part of a new series by Realme, which could also have a Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone. Clearly, we’ll have to wait and watch to get more information on the device.