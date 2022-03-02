Realme GT3 Neo specs surface ahead of launch

Realme debuted its 150W fast charging tech at MWC 2022. At the event, Realme announced that the super-fast charging tech will debut in its next-gen mid-range smartphone called the Realme GT3 Neo. Ahead of the full official launch, the rest of the specs of the Realme GT3 Neo have emerged.

The leak comes from reliable tipster Yogesh Brar who says that Realme will debut the smartphone next month. Yesterday, Realme confirmed that the GT3 Neo will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100, but the smartphone is not expected to launch anytime soon and it could be delayed to next month.

Realme GT3 Neo will feature one of the best displays on a Realme smartphone as per the tipster. According to the leaker, the smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Other display features include support for 10-bit color and HDR10+ support.

Other than that, the smartphone is said to come with a triple-camera setup consisting of an OIS-enabled Sony IMX766 50MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP Tele-macro lens. According to the tipster, here are the specs of Realme GT3 Neo:

Realme GT3 Neo Specifications (Rumored)

Category Realme GT3 Neo Display 6.7-inch, OLED, FHD+, 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Front Camera 16MP Primary Camera Sony IMX766 50MP sensor with OIS Ultra-wide camera 8MP Tele-macro 2MP Battery 4,500 mAh Charging 150W Operating System Android 12 Launch April Price TBA

What are your thoughts on rumored Realme GT3 Neo specs? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Twitter