Realme GT2, GT2 Pro go global at MWC 2022

Realme announced the GT2 series back in January 2022. Today, at its MWC 2022 event, Realme announced the international availability of the GT2 and GT2 Pro. The smartphone series with flagship specs, premium materials, and the best-in-class display starts at an attractive price of only €649 in the European market.

Read along and learn more about Realme's first international flagship smartphone.

In addition to Realme GT2 and GT2 Pro, the company also announced the world's fastest 150W charging tech. Learn more about Realme UltraDart Charging Architecture here.

Realme GT2 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch Super Reality Display. Realme says this is the world's first 2K AMOLED Flat Display with LTPO 2.0 technology. The display on the Realme GT2 Pro boasts 525 PPI, 1,400 nits of peak brightness, a 1000Hz touch sampling rate, and a 120Hz display refresh rate. Protecting the display is Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus.

The material used in the Realme GT2 Pro is a Bio-based polymer. Realme partnered with popular designer Naoto Fukasawa for the design of Realme GT2 smartphones. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. As we have already in many smartphones, Snapdragon 8 Gen1 is a 4nm node process chipset that is based on ARM's v9 architecture. Realme says it has worked on the heat dissipation of GT2 Pro so the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset should provide peak performance for longer times.

On the back of the Realme GT2 Pro is the smartphone's triple-camera setup. This setup includes a Sony IMX766 50MP primary lens, the world's first 150-degree FoV ultra-wide camera, and a 40m micro-lens. The primary camera comes with both optical image stabilization for photos and electronic image stabilization for videos. The 40x micro-lens works similar to the one of the Find X3 Pro and allows you "take a closer look and experience the world around you in a whole new way."

Realme GT2 Pro is backed by a hefty 5,000 mAh battery that supports 65W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12. Realme says it will provide 3 years of major Android OS updates, and 4 years of Android security patches for the GT 2 series.

Realme GT2 Pro Specs

Category Realme GT2 Pro Display 6.7-inch, 2K AMOLED, 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Weight 199g Memory 8/12GB Storage 128/256/512GB Camera 50MP (primary) + 50MP (ultra-wide) + 3MP (40x micro-lens) Ports USB-C Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, 4G LTE Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 65W Audio Dolby Atmos Dual Stereo Speakers Operating System realme UI 3.0 (Android 12) Colors Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, Titanium Blue Price €649

Realme says that the GT2 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor will start at € 649 in Europe. The Snapdragon 888-powered GT2 has been priced at €449 in Europe. It's worth noting that these are the early bird prices and the smartphones will be available at a higher price later on. Realme hasn't provided exact availability details just yet.