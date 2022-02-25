We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Realme GT2, GT2 Pro European pricing leaks ahead of MWC 2022 launch

February 25, 2022
Smartphone front and back Source: realme

Realme is going to introduce GT2 and GT2 Pro to the world on February 28, 2022, at the MWC 2022 event. The smartphone was first released in China earlier this year and the company is now launching it in the European region. Ahead of the launch, the pricing of the Realme GT2 and GT2 Pro has surfaced.

The leak is based on a retailer's listing, so it's possible that the pricing might change at the last moment. But, as of now, the Realme GT2 and GT2 Pro have been listed at:

Variant Realme GT2 Realme GT2 Pro
8GB/128GB €539 -
12GB/256GB €589 €789

According to the listing, Realme GT2 will be priced at €539 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The higher-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost you €589. There will be a difference in the colors of the two offerings. The base variant will only be available in Paper White and Paper Green colors whereas the 12/256GB will be available in three colors: Paper White, Paper Green, and Steel Black.

The numbers aren't official yet but thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer as Realme is going to announce the pricing and availability details of the GT2 and GT2 Pro for Europe very soon. Stay tuned to Pocketnow for all the MWC 2022 coverage. You can follow us on our social media handles (InstagramFacebook, and Twitter) as well as regularly check our website for the latest news.

Via: GSMArena

