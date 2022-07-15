Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is proof that slab phones don't have to be boring

Last year Realme introduced a Master Edition for its GT Series, thus creating space for fashion-forward devices. With these, the brand aims to develop unique-looking options with powerful hardware, thus maintaining a high bar of performance. And for 2022, the lineup sees the addition of the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition with a variant designed by Jae-Jung, a fashion designer whose collaborative work with Realme tells us that slab phones don't have to be boring.

Now, if you are interested in the hardware on offer, for $500, the device comes with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and other flagship-grade features, which we've elaborated on below. And in case you're not interested in the designer variant like with the Realme GT Master Edition, there are two simple options Iceland (White) and Black Beach (Black).

So, let's get into the details of the hardware Realme offers, followed by a closer look at the unique elements of the newest Master Edition.

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is currently available in Mainland China in three variants, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB for RMB3499 (~$518), RMB3799 (~$562), and RMB 3999 (~$592). Whether these models will make it to Europe and other regions is presently unclear, but seeing the GT Master Edition make its way to the market leaves us hopeful that this Explorer variant could be in more hands.

Hardware

The first part we'll discuss in the hardware segment is the device's design. The most significant difference is that the curved display and edges of the prior generation aren't here, and replacing them is a boxy design with slightly chamfered edges. Now, the chamfering means the device should feel more comfortable in your hands if you've avoided square-edged phones.

And coming to the variants, the Iceland (White) and Black Beach (Black) models of the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition come with a glass sandwich construction. On the other hand, the Wilderness variant, designed by Jae-Jung, comes with a vegan leather back and an edge cover that makes the phone thicker than the standard models. There are also metallic rivets which you can find in the corners of this unit. But when your flip around to the front, you will notice that this is where the design differences end.

All Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition variants feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. The panel boasts a touch sampling rate of 300Hz, which can go up to 1000Hz in some scenarios.

Coming to performance, the previous generation shipped with the Snapdragon 870, but this time, Realme has decided not to hold back and has packaged the TSMC fabricated Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Using this chipset means this phone will be one of the most powerful and efficient performers currently available. And to keep the bright display and SoC going, this model comes with a 5000 mAh cell. Realme says it includes a GaN Fet charging system that helps with thermal management, letting the device support 100W, which allows the device to go from 0 to 100% in 25 minutes.

With this release, Realme's focus seems to be on extra features and performance capabilities on offer, as Realme's press material didn't quite mention the camera hardware on this phone. But for those interested, the smartphone ships with a 50MP Sony IMX766 Wide Camera. This specific sensor is a current favorite among large and upcoming OEMs, with Asus using it on ROG Phone 6 and Nothing featuring it on the Phone 1.

Then there's another 50MP Ultrawide and a third Macro camera which is said to have 40x microscopic capability. You will find a 16MP shooter within the centered hole punch on the front.

Overall, like other $500 smartphones coming out of China, the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is a device that offers excellent potential in the form factor of a regular slab phone. Still, there are some additions here that might completely change the experience and are behind the article's title as to why we think slab phones don't have to be boring.

Why the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition isn't boring!

To start, let us touch upon the design of the Wilderness variant. Now, there aren't many devices that feature such a look, and drawing inspiration from frequently used items is fun.

The Wilderness variant continuously sees the term Hard Case, and Travel Trunk paired with the smartphone, referring to the actual hard cases we use when traveling. The combination of metal, rivets, and vegan leather does give it a cool retro vibe.

Next, we'll hop onto the unique hardware features of this device. These are elements you'd typically see on gaming phones, but seeing Realme bring these to the standard slab format is interesting.

First off are the HyperTouch Virtual Triggers built into the frame of this phone; these are similar in function to the Air Triggers 6 seen on the ROG Phone and should help you enjoy the performance delivered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 if you're into gaming. Then there are the vapor cooling chambers, part of the VC Max system. Realme says the new unit provides a 150% improvement over the previous generation's heat dissipation capability.

Then there's the X7 Independent Display Chipset designed to handle frame rate interpolation. Realme says the phone can work on output to increase its frame rate from 30FPS to 120FPS. iQOO has implemented hardware like this to bring higher frame rates to games, and we can't wait to see what Realme's implementation will achieve. And lastly, this is the first phone to feature LPDDR5X RAM.

What do you think of the latest Realme flagship? We believe it's an excellent option for those needing a top performer which stands out in the sea of glass-backed square or curved-edged devices. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.