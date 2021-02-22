Realme recently revealed that its upcoming “Race” flagship smartphone will be named Realme GT. It is all set to go official on March 4. However, ahead of the launch, the company has revealed official posters for the smartphone. These tease the flagship features and its design, which is different from the previously leaked images of Realme Race. It showcases a more straightforward design language.

Realme has released two posters to give a first look at the rear build of the Realme GT. The smartphone is seen sporting a triple rear camera setup housed in a vertically-aligned rectangular camera module. It seems like the rear of the smartphone has stripes on it for better grip. Furthermore, we get a look at the bottom where you can see a headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and speakers. Another poster has revealed that the Realme GT will come equipped with a 64MP primary camera.

The Realme GT will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is said to feature an OLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It could have a 160Hz refresh rate. The other two cameras on the back are tipped to be 13MP each.

The device could have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Realme GT might be launched in three storage versions like 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery, which might have support for 125W fast charging. It is likely to run Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS.

The Realme GT is all set to be launched in China on March 4. It is expected to go global soon after. The company will showcase its upcoming smartphone at MWC Shanghai 2021.