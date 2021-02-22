Realme GT Poster-2

Realme recently revealed that its upcoming “Race” flagship smartphone will be named Realme GT. It is all set to go official on March 4. However, ahead of the launch, the company has revealed official posters for the smartphone. These tease the flagship features and its design, which is different from the previously leaked images of Realme Race. It showcases a more straightforward design language.

Realme has released two posters to give a first look at the rear build of the Realme GT. The smartphone is seen sporting a triple rear camera setup housed in a vertically-aligned rectangular camera module. It seems like the rear of the smartphone has stripes on it for better grip. Furthermore, we get a look at the bottom where you can see a headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and speakers. Another poster has revealed that the Realme GT will come equipped with a 64MP primary camera.

Realme GT

The Realme GT will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is said to feature an OLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It could have a 160Hz refresh rate. The other two cameras on the back are tipped to be 13MP each.

The device could have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Realme GT might be launched in three storage versions like 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery, which might have support for 125W fast charging. It is likely to run Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS.

The Realme GT is all set to be launched in China on March 4. It is expected to go global soon after. The company will showcase its upcoming smartphone at MWC Shanghai 2021.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
Qualcomm Snapdragon X65
Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X65 5G modem brings a promise of 10Gbps internet speeds
Qualcomm Snapdragon X65, and the new X62 modems too, are currently in the sampling process and will appear in commercial devices in late 2021.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
Samsung may be readying an affordable ‘Galaxy Tab S7 Lite’ tablet, and I’m stoked
Samsung will reportedly equip the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite with a 12.4-inch display, and 5G support will be on the table as well.
Samsung Galaxy A71
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A72 4G could’ve been leaked
There are new leaks of what could be the new Samsung Galaxy A72, in its LTE-only variant, that reveal specs and possible pricing