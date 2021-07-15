The Realme GT Master Series is going to be announced next week Wednesday, July 21. The teaser doesn’t reveal any useful information, but sources claim that Realme will announce two new smartphones, the GT Master Edition and the GT Master Exploration Edition.

No official information has been shared about the upcoming devices, but a leaked document revealed the design and the specifications of the GT Master Edition. The smartphone will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED 120Hz fast refresh rate display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate and 4D vibration support. On the front, the upper left corner will house a punch-hole cutout for a 32MP selfie camera. On the back, a triple camera setup will consist of a 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro sensor (via GSMArena).

The design of the smartphones matches with the leaked renders that were provided by 91Mobiles and Onleaks. The documentation also reveals there will be three color options to choose from, including White. As for the rest of the specifications, the GT Master Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, while the GT Master Exploration Edition is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The GT Master Edition will also have 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, although an 8/256GB model is also expected to debut. A Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) feature is also expected to be available, which will provide a total of 13GB of memory by using 5GB of internal phone storage. The battery is reported to be 4,300 mAh and supports 65W fast wired charging. It’s advertised to go from 0% to 50% in just 12 minutes, and a full charge should only take 32 minutes. The new Realme devices are launching next week on July 21. The higher-end Realme GT 2 is expected to launch with a Snapdragon 895 chipset.

