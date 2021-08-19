The Realme GT Master was officially unveiled at the end of July, and it is now available to purchase in Europe for €349. The device is already available to purchase at AliExpress, although more places are expected to sell it in the near future.

The GT Master starts at €349, but it is also available for €299 as an early bird promotion. Many more additional discounts are available in many European countries, bringing the official price down to as low as €256. All things considered, that is an awesome deal for a device that packs a Snapdragon 778G chipset, 8GB of memory, and a 6.43-inch display that has 120Hz refresh rate (via GSMArena).

The device will be sold in three colors in Europe, including Lunar White, Cosmos Black, and Voyager Gray. There will also be two memory options, one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and another with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage.

Realme Spain also offers a lot of discounts and ultra-early bird promotional offers, including a prize draw that can win users a free GT Master phone or a free Realme Watch 2 Pro. Of course, the given instructions have to be followed in order to enter.

Pre-orders will begin on August 23, and promotional codes will offer up to €150 discounts on the device. The first 200 orders will also receive the Buds Air 2 Neo wireless earbuds for free, while users in Span, France, and Poland will be offered other promotional codes to save more on the new devices.

The 128GB and 256GB versions in White color will start shipping between August 30 and September 3, while the other two colors will follow between September 3 and September 10. What are your thoughts about the promotional offers? Should more manufacturers offer their devices with such steep discounts? Let us know in the comments!