The Realme GT Master Edition and GT Master Exploration Edition leaked last week, revealed a few key pieces of information about the GT Master Edition. Today, Realme has finally revealed two Master Edition flagship devices.

The flagship duo are more premium-looking devices and it’s mainly used by Realme to showcase new materials and more premium designs. The Japanese industrial designer, Naoto Fuasawa was behind the design of the two devices (via GSMArena).

The GT Master Exploration Edition comes with a curved 6.55-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+ display with a 120Hz high refresh rate panel. The standard Master Edition packs a flat 6.43-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+ panel with the same 120Hz refresh rate. Both devices feature a 32MP selfie camera and under-display fingerprint scanners. If flip the smartphones, we’ll find a 50MP Sony MX766 sensor with OIS, accompanied by a 16MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera on the Exploration Edition. The GT Master Edition opts for a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP maco camera setup.

When it comes to power, the Exploration Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, while the standard model gets a Snapdragon 778G SoC instead. The memory configuration is between 8/12GB and the storage option is either 128GB or 256GB for both models.

Both devices can charge at 65W via the provided SuperDart charger, and the Exploration gets a 4,500mAh battery, while the GT Master Edition receives a slightly smaller 4,300mAh capacity.

The Realme GT Master Edition will be available in grey, white and gradient colors, and the 8/128GB model will start at around $370, while the 8/256GB variant will go for around $400. The GT Master Exploration Edition will only come in grey and apricot colors and it’ll start at around $432 for the 8/128GB model, while the 12/256GB variant will go for around $478. Both devices are scheduled to be available on July 30 in China. It’s unclear if the devices will make it to the US and other markets.