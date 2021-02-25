Realme recently revealed that its upcoming “Race” flagship smartphone will be named Realme GT. It will launch the device on March 4. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has already revealed the rear design through teaser posters. Now, the company has posted another teaser, which claims that the device could be the cheapest Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone. The teaser says it will be priced under 2,999 Yuan (~$465) in the home market.

The teaser poster also reveals that Realme GT will feature a 120Hz refresh rate on its AMOLED display. It will be paired with enhanced versions of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone is seen sporting a triple rear camera setup housed in a vertically-aligned rectangular camera module in teaser posters. It seems like the rear of the device has stripes on it for better grip. Furthermore, we get a look at the bottom where you can see a headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and speakers. Another poster has revealed that the Realme GT will come equipped with a 64MP primary camera.

The Realme GT will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is said to feature an OLED display a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There could be a 64MP primary rear camera. The other two cameras on the back are tipped to be 13MP each. The device could have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Realme GT might be launched in three storage versions like 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery, which might have support for 125W fast charging. It is likely to run Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS.