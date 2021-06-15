Realme GT has been launched globally. The device was introduced in China back in March, and it is now set to go global. The Realme GT is a flagship device that sells at a not-so-flagship price point. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and could be the phone to beat in 2021 in terms of value for money.

The Realme GT comes equipped with a 6.43-inch display that supports 2400 x 1080 (Full HD+) resolution and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It features 100% P3 color gamut and 98% NTSC. As mentioned above, it is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with Adreno 660 GPU. Further, it has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 gigs of UFS 3.1 storage.

Coming to the optics, the Realme GT sports a triple rear camera setup of 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + a 2MP macro sensor. You also get a 16MP selfie shooter. The device packs a 4,500mAh battery, which is divided into two 2,250mAh cells. It supports 65W Super Dart fast charging as well as reverse fast charging of 5W.

The Realme GT has dual speakers, which are Hi-Res certified alongside Dolby Atmos. There is Goodix’s Voice and Audio solutions, AudioCapture, and VoiceExperience software as well. Moreover, you get an optical under-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

The Realme GT is now available for purchase in selective countries, including Poland, Spain, Russia, and Thailand with additional markets to follow. The 256GB model will be available in three colors: Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue, and Racing Yellow for 599 euros at Realme’s official online platform as well as other authorized distribution channels. The 8GB+128GB variant will be on sale for just 369 euros only on AliExpress. Moreover, the Realme GT will also offer early-bird discounts of 499 euros for the 12GB+256GB version to all consumers during Amazon Prime Day from 21 June.