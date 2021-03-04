Realme has released its first smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The launch took place in China, and the device is available in the country now. However, we expect it to go global soon. The flagship phone features an AMOLED display, a 64MP primary camera, 65W fast charging and more – all under $500.

The Realme GT 5G comes in leather and glass back versions. It features a 6.43-inch S-AMOLED E4 display with a punch-hole design. You get a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels with a 120Hz refresh rate. The company claims it can offer a 100 precent P3 color gamut. The smartphone has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.7 percent. Further, you get a 360Hz touch sampling rate as well.

The Realme GT 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB / 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. However, there is no microSD card slot. The smartphone runs Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0. Moreover, it offers Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio certified dual speakers. It also comes with 3D tempered liquid cooling technology for better heat dissipation. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, which is claimed to charge the phone within 35 minutes.

On the optics front, the Realme GT 5G sports a triple rear camera setup led by a 64MP camera with an f/1.89 aperture. It is accompanied by a 119-degree 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter. There is support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-frequency GPS, NFC, GPS, USB-C, and 3.5mm audio jack in the connectivity department.

The Realme GT 5G price starts at 2,899 Yuan (~$448) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs 3,399 Yuan (~$525). It will be made available in Dawn (Vegan leather back), Deep Sea Airship (blue), and Galacticos (blue) color options.