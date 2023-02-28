realme is bringing 240W charging to its market-ready realme GT3. Read this article to learn more about the fast-charging technology at play!

At Mobile World Congress 2023, realme placed itself in the limelight to unveil its next-generation flagship, the realme GT3, for the global smartphone market. The GT series has come with compelling upgrades in each generation and often honed one key aspect, and with this iteration, the focus is on exceptionally fast charging. Here we will delve into all the available details about this smartphone's impressive battery system.

What charging speeds does the realme GT3 offer?

Earlier in the year, realme announced that its 240W fast charging technology would make its way to consumer-ready mobile devices in 2023, and with the realme GT3, the brand is fulfilling that promise.

The smartphone comes with a 4,600 mAh cell and is said to charge from 0 to 100% in 9 minutes and 30 seconds. This performance can significantly improve the end user's experience as they can quickly find themselves ready to go. If you've ever weighed the pros and cons of wired versus wireless charging, this short turnaround is a massive positive for the former.

The device maker also emphasized how this is the maximum output rating for the current standard of USB-C. Yes, it's still possible to output more power. Still, realme is right at the boundary if you want to stay within officially mandated specs and have a device coming to market with this technology.

How is realme achieving its 240W output?

Realme has achieved a pretty high output, but how exactly does it manage to do this? Well, the brand did provide some input on this aspect.

It said it uses a custom design that uses three charging chipsets to manage the input power. This system allows it to reach a 98.5% transfer efficiency. A custom 12A charging cable also plays a key role in making this possible.

While we've covered how realme delivers power, heat generation is another pain point in compact devices. To deal with this, the realme GT3 is said to have a large 6580mm² vapor chamber that covers about 60% of the battery's surface, which allows it to draw heat away and dissipate it effectively.​​​​​​​

Will realme's high output charging cause any harm to your smartphone?

This high output we've been discussing so far is bound to raise questions regarding the device's safety and longevity and has made us ask whether such fast-charging hardware is even a requirement.

To address any safety concerns, the brand explained how its device comes with a PS3 fireproof design, 13 temperature sensors, and another 60 layers of—unspecified—protective material. It even stated how it received TUV Rheinland's certification, ensuring its charging system is safe to ship; this is the first device with over 200W to receive the rating.

And regarding longevity, realme stated that internal testing showcased that using the device with 240W mode enabled showed that their battery's chemistry is capable of maintaining 80% capacity—compared to new—after 1600 charging cycles. Intelligent charge modes built into the smartphone via software and controlled by the BMS are responsible for this impressive performance.

Hence, as it stands, realme does have its bases covered, and we can't wait to test and see how this technology fares in real life.

Realme GT3 pioneers 240W fast charging

With the realme GT3 set to join the global market this year, the brand is pioneering fast-charging technology of the highest order. Mobile World Congress did see Redmi announcing 300W technology, but we still need to learn more about when it'll make it to consumer products.

The realme GT3 has a recommended retail price of $649, and it comes with other unique aspects which we hope to explore in the coming days. But if you're looking for a device that's the best at being ready in a few minutes, look no further.