The Realme GT was launched in June with impressive specifications and very affordable prices. While the device has launched globally and in China, it is still yet to be launched in a few other markets. A new rumor also states that the company has already begun working on the new successor, the Realme GT 2.

91mobiles reports that the successor of the Realme GT will sport a flagship graduate Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, which would mean the Snapdragon 895 SoC. Fast Technology Official has cited Realme’s president, Wang Wei Derek’s comment which said that the new phone would be equipped with the strongest SoC in the Android camp.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 flagship chipset is expected to launch in Q4 2021 at the Qualcomm Summit in Hawaii. Not much else is known about the Realme GT 2, but its expected to have flagship features and an affordable price tag.

The original Realme GT 5G has launched with a large 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a punch hole cutout, it has a 120Hz high refresh rate and more than 1000 nits of peak brightness. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and payments. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It launched with an Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 skin, and the battery is 4500mAh with 65W fast-charging.

The Realme GT also came with a triple camera setup on the back, including a 64MP primary, 8MP wide-angle and a 2MP macro camera. As for the front, there was a single 16MP selfie shooter placed in the punch hole display.

What are your thoughts about the new Realme smartphone? Would you consider getting one with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 chipset? Let us know in the comments!