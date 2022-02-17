realme GT 2 series global launch happens February 28 at MWC 2022

realme is one of the fastest-growing smartphone manufacturers, and it has just announced that it will introduce the new realme GT 2 series on February 28 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The company officially revealed the realme GT 2 series in January, but it was only available in China up until now.

The realme GT2 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chip, and it has 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. It has a large 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz, and it has a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP selfie camera. On the back, it has a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, and it has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 65W fast wired charging. The company says that it can go from 0-100% in just 33 minutes.

The realme GT 2 Pro is slightly larger with its 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display, and it has 120Hz and 1440 x 3216 resolution. It’s equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and it has 8/12GB of memory, and 128/256/512GB of UFS 3.1 storage options. The selfie camera is a 32MP shooter, while the back contains three sensors. It has a 50MP f/1.8 primary, a 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 3MP macro sensor, and it can shoot videos at up to 8K, or 4K at 30/60fps. It has a 5,000 mAh battery, and it also supports 65W fast wired charging, and it takes only 33 minutes to go from flat to full.

The base model for the realme GT 2 cost RMB 2,599, or around $409, while the GT 2 Pro launched from RMB 3,699 ($582). Realme didn’t say where the new devices will launch officially or at what price tag, but we’ll find out more about the new flagship series in less than two weeks at MWC 2022.