realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro announced in China

The GT 2 series of smartphones has been officially introduced in China, and consists of the standard realme GT 2, and what the company calls its "Most Premium Flagship", the GT 2 Pro.

Industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa collaborated on the project, drawing the lines and curves for the design of the two devices. realme calls it the industry's first Bio-based polymer design, "based on the sustainable concept of paper art".

In case you need more terminology, there's a GT 2 Pro Master Edition with a rear shell made out of "SABIC’s LNP ELCRIN bio-based copolymer material". Now that we've got things out of the way, let's talk about the specs.

While the GT 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, the GT 2 Pro adopts the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The standard model brings a 6.62-inch 120Hz E4 AMOLED Display, while the flagship adopts a World’s First 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED Flat Display with LTPO 2.0 Technology.

That mostly sums up the differences between the two, as they share the same design, 5,000mAh battery, realme UI 3.0, and RAM, with up to 12GB of memory and 512GB of storage for the Pro model.

As far as the camera is concerned, the same 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, complete with OIS and 1.0µm pixels, is common to both models. The flagship gets a secondary shooter delivered by Samsung, namely the JN1 50MP ultrawide unit, with 150 degree field of view, as well as a microscope lens for macro shots up to 40x

A third shooter on the standard realme GT 2 is an ultra-wide unit, and the third camera is a lesser macro unit.

In terms of pricing, the realme GT 2 Pro starts at 3,699 RMB (USD 582 approx), and the realme GT 2 starts at 2,599 RMB (USD 409 approx).

Q1 is when we'll see these phones internationally, but they'll be available in China starting January 8.