Some rumors suggested that Realme might be working on its version of MagSafe, called MagDart. Some earlier rumors indicated that this would work very similarly to Apple’s technology, and it would have magnets built inside both the charger and the phone to provide a more secure fit. It seems like the rumors were correct after all, and Realme indeed appears to be gearing up a launch of its new Realme Flash smartphone, which will be the first Android phone to support MagDart, the wireless magnetic charger.

The news was reported by GSMArena. The report showcases the case with the new charger, which will work very similarly to Apple’s MagSafe technology. The MagDart will clip onto the back of the device and wirelessly charge it. The MagDart also seems a little larger than what Apple is offering at the moment, but that may be due to the charger’s power output, which will exceed 15W when it launches, according to GSMArena.

The charger also includes a USB-C connector, and there may also be a smaller magnetic charger in the works that looks much more similar to Apple’s MagSafe charger. That charger would have a built-in cable, and according to the rumors, it’d support 15W charging speeds.

The Realme Flash will have a curved display with a punch-hole cutout in the top left corner of the display. It’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset and have 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. There’ll be a triple camera setup on the back, although the specifications aren’t known at this time. The Flash will run Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

What is Magnetic Wireless charging?

It is essentially the same technology that’s used in regular wireless chargers that you see in some fast-food restaurants, offices, and many other places around. Once you put your phone on the wireless pad, it’ll start charging right away. Magnetic Wireless charging works very similarly, but it often has magnets built-in to both the wireless pad and the smartphone to offer a more convenient way to charge the smartphone. The magnets keep the device firmly attached to the wireless pad, therefore losing connection is much harder, and depending on the charger itself, you might also be able to use your device more easily, without being worried about moving it a little bit to either side and have it disconnect accidentally.