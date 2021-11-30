This Realme is the first premium smartphone for the company

Realme's mostly known for making budget and mid-range smartphones. The company has a full-blown portfolio of smartphones (and even tablets) that offer value for money. However, the company has been absent from the premium and flagship smartphone race. Well, it seems that it's all about to change. First renders and specs of Realme's first flagship smartphone — which will reportedly be called Realme GT2 Pro — have surfaced on the internet.

The renders come courtesy of popular leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (via 91Mobiles), who has shared the first images of the device. Taking a first look at the device renders, it seems that Realme has taken some inspiration from Google's Nexus 6P with the back of the smartphone hosting a full-blown black camera bar. As can be seen in the image, the camera bar will host three sensors along with a dual-LED flash. According to the report, the smartphone will have dual 50MP cameras and a GR sensor. It is said that the GR sensor "reduces ghosting and multi-coating on all surfaces" and offers "excellent resistance against backlighting."

According to 91Mobiles, the smartphone's back will be made of ceramic while the railings will be carved out of Aluminum. The leaker hasn't shared any front image of the device but it is expected to host a display with a punch-hole cutout up top. The display is also said to be featuring an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Realme GT2 Pro Rumored Specs

In addition to images, Hemmerstoffer has also shared the specs Realme GT2 Pro could host. According to the leaker, Realme will launch the GT2 Pro with Qualcomm's upcoming flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen1. On the front, the device will feature a 6.8-inch WQHD+ flat OLED display that will support up to a 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned above, the smartphone will be equipped with two 50MP camera sensors and a GR sensor at the back.

Other than that, the Realme GT2 Pro is expected to come with 12GB of RAM and start with at least 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It will run on Realme UI 3.0 which is said to be based on Google's latest Android 12. On the front, the smartphone will have 32MP for selfies and the smartphone is also expected to host 125W fast wired charging.

Hemmerstoffer says that Realme GT2 Pro will be priced around the $799 mark. For this price, it offers decent specs and goes against the likes of the Apple iPhone 13 and even the OnePlus 9 Pro. But, will you be interested in buying a flagship smartphone from Realme? Or would you go with brands, such as Apple and Samsung that have been offering premium smartphones for years? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Source 91Mobiles | Via Android Authority