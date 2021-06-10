Realme is hardly a three-year-old brand, and the company is already expanding in different segments. The ambitions started with offering mobile phones at a competitive, and have since then expanded to various segments, including fitness, wearables, audio, TV, and more. Realme is focusing on building an ecosystem of devices. It is also prepping to launch a sub-brand called DIZO. As if all of this wasn’t enough, the company could now be aiming at the laptop segment.

The latest development comes from Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth, who took to Twitter to tease the launch of a new product. He posted a cryptic tweet with an image that showcases a product in a bag. While it is not clear what the product is, many have guessed it to be a laptop.

01001000B 01100101B 01101100B 01101100B 01101111B 00100000B 01010111B 01101111B 01110010B 01101100B 01100100B 00100001B 00000000B#realme new product category has a message for you!

Can you decode it & guess the product name that will add up to your #TechLife? pic.twitter.com/PhPcvn0668 — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 9, 2021

As per the teaser image, we can expect the Realme laptop to have a metal build and silver color, which seems similar to the Apple MacBook lineup. This is all that we know about the product at the moment. There is no information on which processor the company will be using on its upcoming laptop. It remains to be seen if the laptops are powered by Intel or AMD chips. If we are to speculate, we can expect multiple RAM and storage configurations for the Realme laptop.

Intel or AMD?

Moreover, Android Authorityhas leaked some live images of the laptop, which is tipped to be called “Realme Book.” The laptop is said to feature a 3:2 aspect ratio screen and a design that looks heavily inspired by Apple’s MacBooks.

Notably, none of Realme’s parent or sister companies (including OPPO, OnePlus, and Vivo) make laptops. Hence, it is likely that the brand will be relying on ODMs. It is also likely for the laptop to run Windows 10 operating system. Earlier reports have also indicated the rumored launch timeline. The Realme laptop could go official as soon as June 2021. Therefore, it seems like the announcement is on the way, and the product could be launched soon. It will be interesting to see the price and availability of the Realme laptop.