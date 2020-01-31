Realme C3
Realme C3 is all set to be launched in India on February 6. Meanwhile, a dedicated teaser page of the handset is now live on Flipkart.

The upcoming smartphone is listed to feature a 6.5-inch mini-drop fullscreen display. It will be powered by the Mediatek Helio G70 chipset. The device will be made available in two variants: 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB.

Realme C3 will sport a dual rear camera setup of 12MP + 2MP. It will come with features like Chroma Boost, slow motion video, HDR mode, and Panorama selfie.

The Realme C2 successor will pack a 5,000mAh battery. It is touted to offer 20.8 hours of YouTube streaming, 43.9 hours of talk time (almost two days), and 10.6 hours of PUBG gaming.

There is no word on the pricing of Realme C3. However, it is teased to be positioned in the entry-level segment.

