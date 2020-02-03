Realme C3 Realmi UI
Realme C3 is all set to be launched in India on February 6. The specifications of the next budget device is already known. However, it is now confirmed to run the recently-launched Realme UI.

The latest development comes from the Realme Mobiles Twitter handle, which shared that Realme C3 will be the first phone to run Realme UI out-of-the-box. Hence, it is likely to run Android 10.

For reference, Realme UI is the company’s take on ColorOS of OPPO. It offers a cleaner, near-stock Android interface and some minor aesthetic as well as functional tweaks.

The company has also confirmed that Realme C3 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, making it among the first phones to employ this particular chip.

