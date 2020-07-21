Realme C15
Realme recently launched the Realme C11 in India. The smartphone went on sale today, July 21. Meanwhile, the company has confirmed that it will be adding another model to its C-series of smartphones. The Realme C15 will be the brand’s next handset. It will be launched on July 28 in Indonesia.

The Realme C15 is confirmed to pack a 6,000mAh battery. It will come with support for 18W fast charging. Further, the teaser image suggests the presence of a Mini-drop notch display. It is likely to be an HD+ LCD screen. The smartphone will also sport a quad rear camera setup arranged inside a square, similar to the Realme C11.

It will come equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a new design on the back. The device is said to be made available in Seagull Grey and Marine Blue color options in 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB variants. The chipset and pricing details are yet to be revealed.

