Realme recently launched the Realme C11 in India. The smartphone went on sale today, July 21. Meanwhile, the company has confirmed that it will be adding another model to its C-series of smartphones. The Realme C15 will be the brand’s next handset. It will be launched on July 28 in Indonesia.

The Realme C15 is confirmed to pack a 6,000mAh battery. It will come with support for 18W fast charging. Further, the teaser image suggests the presence of a Mini-drop notch display. It is likely to be an HD+ LCD screen. The smartphone will also sport a quad rear camera setup arranged inside a square, similar to the Realme C11.

It will come equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a new design on the back. The device is said to be made available in Seagull Grey and Marine Blue color options in 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB variants. The chipset and pricing details are yet to be revealed.

Source