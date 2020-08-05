Realme C15
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Realme announced its Realme C15 in Indonesia last month. It looks like the company is all set to announce its new phone in India. The device has been spotted on the  support page of Realme India’s official website, which indicates that the launch could be just around the corner.

It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a mini-drop notch, which supports HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Helio G35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

The Realme C15 packs a 6,000mAh battery. It supports 18W fast charging. It runs Android 10 based on Realme UI. It sports a quad rear camera setup of 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP and an 8MP selfie shooter. The official India launch date is yet to be announced.

Via: MySmartPrice

You May Also Like
Redmi Note 9
Redmi Note 9 first sale in India today at 12 noon
The top-end 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999.
OPPO Reno4 Pro
OPPO Reno4 Pro press renders leaked ahead of launch
It is said to feature 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology.
We get new images of the iPhone 12 alleged braided cables
We get more leaked images of the alleged USB-C to Lightning cable for the upcoming iPhone 12