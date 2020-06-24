Realme C11 is creating some buzz in the rumor mill lately. The device is confirmed to be launched as the first Helio G35-powered model. It is likely to be an entry-level model. Now, the company has revealed that the Realme C11 will be launched in Malaysia on June 30.

The latest development comes from a poster released by Realme. It reiterates that the Realme C11 will be the first model to pack the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which is an unannounced chipset at the moment. However, it is said to be an octa-core SoC manufactured using the 12nm process. It could be clocked at 2.3 GHz.

The Realme C11 is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch. It could come with 2GB of RAm and 32GB of storage with an option of expandable memory with a microSD card. It could sport a dual rear camera setup. Further, it is unlikely to have a fingerprint sensor.

