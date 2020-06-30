Realme C11

Realme has announced a new smartphone in its C-lineup. The Realme C11 has been launched in Malaysia. It features a 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s latest offering, the Helio G35 chipset. It comes with a geometric design with texture on the back with over 450 curves engraved.

The Realme C11 runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It sports a dual rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP. It will be made available in two color options of Mint Green and Pepper Gray. The handset is priced at RM 429 (~ $100 / Rs 7,560). It will go on sale during Lazada Mega Sale from July 7. The company is also offering free Realme Buds 2 as a part of the launch offer.

Realme C11 specifications

Display6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+
20:9 mini-drop display
Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
SoCMediaTek Helio G35
RAM2GB LPDDR4x
Storage32GB (eMMC 5.1)
expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
CamerasRear: 13MP, f/2.2 primary
2MP depth
Front: 5MP
Battery5,000mAh
OSRealme UI based on Android 10

Source

You May Also Like
iQOO Z1
iQOO Z1x could feature a 120Hz refresh rate display
It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC.
This app lets you run Google apps and do a lot more on Amazon’s Fire tablets
The Amazon Fire Toolbox app lets you disable all bloatware, install Google Assistant, and create restorable backups on the Fire tablet among other things.
OPPO Find X2 Pro specs
OPPO Find X2 could be priced cheaper in India than anywhere else
The OPPO Find X2 will retail between ₹60,000 ($789) and ₹65,000 ($855) for the 12GB + 256GB variant.