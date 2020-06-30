Realme C11

Realme has announced a new smartphone in its C-lineup. The Realme C11 has been launched in Malaysia. It features a 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s latest offering, the Helio G35 chipset. It comes with a geometric design with texture on the back with over 450 curves engraved.

The Realme C11 runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It sports a dual rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP. It will be made available in two color options of Mint Green and Pepper Gray. The handset is priced at RM 429 (~ $100 / Rs 7,560). It will go on sale during Lazada Mega Sale from July 7. The company is also offering free Realme Buds 2 as a part of the launch offer.

Realme C11 specifications

Display6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+
20:9 mini-drop display
Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
SoCMediaTek Helio G35
RAM2GB LPDDR4x
Storage32GB (eMMC 5.1)
expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
CamerasRear: 13MP, f/2.2 primary
2MP depth
Front: 5MP
Battery5,000mAh
OSRealme UI based on Android 10

