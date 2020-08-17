Realme C11 was launched in Malaysia back in June and it debuted in India in July. Now, the company is planning to bring its budget-offering to Europe. The smartphone will be launching in Europe on August 26. However, the price hasn’t been revealed yet.

The handset is powered by MediaTek’s latest offering, the Helio G35 chipset. It comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 256GB. Further, it features a 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and sports a dual rear camera setup in a square camera module.

Realme C11 specifications

Display 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+

20:9 mini-drop display

Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection SoC MediaTek Helio G35 RAM 2GB LPDDR4x Storage 32GB (eMMC 5.1)

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD Cameras Rear: 13MP, f/2.2 primary

2MP depth

Front: 5MP Battery 5,000mAh OS Realme UI based on Android 10

Source: Realme