Realme C11
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Realme C11 was launched in Malaysia back in June and it debuted in India in July. Now, the company is planning to bring its budget-offering to Europe. The smartphone will be launching in Europe on August 26. However, the price hasn’t been revealed yet.

The handset is powered by MediaTek’s latest offering, the Helio G35 chipset. It comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 256GB. Further, it features a  6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and sports a dual rear camera setup in a square camera module.

It could be launched under 100 Euros.

Realme C11 specifications

Display6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+
20:9 mini-drop display
Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
SoCMediaTek Helio G35
RAM2GB LPDDR4x
Storage32GB (eMMC 5.1)
expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
CamerasRear: 13MP, f/2.2 primary
2MP depth
Front: 5MP
Battery5,000mAh
OSRealme UI based on Android 10

Source: Realme

You May Also Like
iPhone se
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone Sales to FALL if WeChat is Banned? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about how a possible WeChat ban could affect iPhone sales, TikTok actions against Trump’s ban, and more.
Google Pixel 4a is finally official and it costs a sweet $349
The Pixel 4a (5G), priced at $499, is also coming to the US and a few other markets in the fall season alongside the Pixel 5.
Pocketnow Daily: Would You Buy a Microsoft Surface Duo? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the availability of the Microsoft Surface Duo, iPhone 12 camera lenses, and more.