Realme C11 was launched in Malaysia at the end of last month. Now, it is all set to be launched in India. The smartphone will be announced at an online event in the country on July 14 at 1PM. The digital event will take place on Realme’s social media accounts including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The handset is priced at RM 429 (~ $100 / Rs 7,560) in Malaysia and could be priced similarly in India.

The Realme C11 features a 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s latest offering, the Helio G35 chipset. It comes with a geometric design with texture on the back with over 450 curves engraved. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

Realme C11 specifications