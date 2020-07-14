Realme C11 was launched in Malaysia at the end of last month. Now, the company has made it official in India. The smartphone was announced at an online event today. The Realme C11 features a 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s latest offering, the Helio G35 chipset.

It comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 256GB. The entry-level phone also sports a dual rear camera setup. It is priced at Rs 7,499 and will be made available in Rich Green and Rich Gray color options via Flipkart from July 22 onwards.

Realme C11 specifications