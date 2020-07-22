Realme C11
Realme C11 was launched in India last week. It is now all set to be made available for purchase. The device will go on sale for the first time in India today, July 22 at 12 noon IST. It will be sold via Flipkart and Realme website. It is priced at Rs 7,499 for the sole 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage model. It will be made available in Rich Green and Rich Grey color options.

Flipkart is offering a  flat discount of Rs 30 on their first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, Rs 30 off on first prepaid transaction using UPI, five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and five percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI up to nine months. In contrast, Realme is offering up to 100 percent SuperCash worth Rs 500 to MobiKwik users on its website.

Realme C11 specifications

Display6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+
20:9 mini-drop display
Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
SoCMediaTek Helio G35
RAM2GB LPDDR4x
Storage32GB (eMMC 5.1)
expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
CamerasRear: 13MP, f/2.2 primary
2MP depth
Front: 5MP
Battery5,000mAh
OSRealme UI based on Android 10
