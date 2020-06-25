Image: Twitter / @Boby25846908

OPPO’s spin-off brand, Realme, is all set to launch a new budget smartphone called Realme C11 on June 30. Prior to its official launch, the upcoming Realme phone has appeared in an unboxing video, revealing a familiar design that we recently saw in a leaked promotional poster as well, seemingly confirming that it’s the real deal.

The unboxing video (via @Boby25846908) was first shared on TikTok and shows the Realme C11 sporting a waterdrop notch. Over at the back though, the phone flaunts a thick stripe running vertically in alignment with the camera module, creating a two-tone finish against what appears to be a light green paintjob.

The main attraction, however, is the squarish camera module that houses two lenses and an LED flash, a fresh design that we are yet to see on a Realme-branded smartphone so far. As per official teasers, the Realme C11 will draw power from the yet-to-be-announced MediaTek Helio G35 SoC that has eight cores.

