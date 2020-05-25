After announcing a range of products in India, Realme has also announced some devices at its events in Chiina. The Realme Buds Q are now official.

Realme has partnered with French designer Jose Levy for the design of the headset. It says that the design is inspired by soft and round pebbles, which fits the perfect curve of the palm and ear canal.

Realme Buds Q specifications

10mm driver and LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm

Bluetooth 5.0 (AAC codec) to connect to Android and iOS devices

Touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant

R1 chip for 119ms low-latency gaming mode

3.6g per headset

Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them

Water resistant (IPX4)

4.5 hours of standalone playback with 40mAh battery, 20 hours with the 400mAh charging case, USB Type-C charging for the case

The Realme Buds Q are priced at 149 yuan (~ $21 / Rs 1,550). The device comes in Black, White and Yellow colors, and is already available for order in China.

Source: Weibo