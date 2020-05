Realme has confirmed yet another device ahead of the May 25 launch event in China, where it will announce eight new products. The company will introduce the Realme Buds Q true wireless earbuds at the same event.

The product is teased to have a pebble-like design, which differs from its Apple Airpod-like Realme Buds Air.

Realme has partnered with French designer Jose Levy for the design of its upcoming audio product.

We don’t have any other specifications of the device yet.

Source: Weibo