Realme Buds Q were launched in China last month. Soon after, Redmi followed with the launch of Earbuds S true wireless earphones for Rs 1,799 making the segment more competitive. Further, Realme announced that its upcoming earbuds will be launched under Rs 2,000. Now, we have a launch date for the product.
Realme Buds Q will be announced in India on June 25 at 12:30 PM. The company will also be introducing the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom at the same event. The earbuds will go on sale in three color options of Quite Black, Quite Yellow, and Quite White. Further, they are priced at 149 yuan (~ $21 / Rs 1,550) in China.
Realme Buds Q specifications
- 10mm driver and LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm
- Bluetooth 5.0 (AAC codec) to connect to Android and iOS devices
- Touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant
- R1 chip for 119ms low-latency gaming mode
- 3.6g per headset
- Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them
- Water-resistant (IPX4)
- 4.5 hours of standalone playback with 40mAh battery, 20 hours with the 400mAh charging case, USB Type-C charging for the case