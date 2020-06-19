Realme Buds Q were launched in China last month. Soon after, Redmi followed with the launch of Earbuds S true wireless earphones for Rs 1,799 making the segment more competitive. Further, Realme announced that its upcoming earbuds will be launched under Rs 2,000. Now, we have a launch date for the product.

Best entry-level TWS, #realmeBudsQ is here,

👉 Designed by José Lévy

👉 Largest Bass Driver in the segment

👉 Longer Playback Power



Launching at 12:30 PM, 25th June on our official channels & @amazonIN https://t.co/9QYuSly7mH#QuiteStylishTrueWireless pic.twitter.com/LltyQ83Q79 — realme Link (@realmeLink) June 19, 2020

Realme Buds Q will be announced in India on June 25 at 12:30 PM. The company will also be introducing the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom at the same event. The earbuds will go on sale in three color options of Quite Black, Quite Yellow, and Quite White. Further, they are priced at 149 yuan (~ $21 / Rs 1,550) in China.

Realme Buds Q specifications