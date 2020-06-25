Realme Buds Q

Realme has launched its cheapest TWS earphones in India. The Realme Buds Q, which was announced in China last month, has made its way to India. It is claimed to deliver 4.5 hours of standalone playback with a 40mAh battery and up to 20 hours with the 400mAh charging case.

The Realme Buds Q TWS earphones feature 10mm driver and LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 (AAC codec) to connect to Android and iOS devices. Moreover, it comes with touch controls and low latency mode which reduces the latency to 119ms.

Realme Buds Q specifications

  • 10mm driver and LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm
  • Bluetooth 5.0 (AAC codec) to connect to Android and iOS devices
  • Touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant
  • R1 chip for 119ms low-latency gaming mode
  • 3.6g per headset, 35.3 grams with charging case
  • Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them
  • Water-resistant (IPX4)
  • 4.5 hours of standalone playback with 40mAh battery, 20 hours with the 400mAh charging case, USB Type-C charging for the case

Realme Buds Q price in India

The Realme Buds Q cost Rs 1,999. It will be made available in Quite Yellow, Quite White and Quite Black color options. It will go on sale on July 1 at 12 noon via Realme.com and Amazon.in.

