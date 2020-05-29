Realme Buds Q

Realme recently announced the Buds Air Neo for Rs 2,999 in India. Redmi followed with the launch of Earbuds S true wireless earphones for Rs 1,799 making the segment more competitive. Now, to compete with the under Rs 2,000 earbuds, Realme is all set to launch its Bus Q in India soon.

The information comes from CMO of Realme Mobiles, Francis Wang. He took to Twitter to tease the launch upcoming product. To recall, the Realme Buds Q was launched in China for 149 yuan (~$21 / Rs 1,550). The earbuds feature 10mm driver and LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm.

Realme Buds Q specifications

  • 10mm driver and LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm
  • Bluetooth 5.0 (AAC codec) to connect to Android and iOS devices
  • Touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant
  • R1 chip for 119ms low-latency gaming mode
  • 3.6g per headset
  • Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them
  • Water-resistant (IPX4)
  • 4.5 hours of standalone playback with 40mAh battery, 20 hours with the 400mAh charging case, USB Type-C charging for the case
