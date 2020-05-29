Realme Buds Q

Realme recently announced the Buds Air Neo for Rs 2,999 in India. Redmi followed with the launch of Earbuds S true wireless earphones for Rs 1,799 making the segment more competitive. Now, to compete with the under Rs 2,000 earbuds, Realme is all set to launch its Bus Q in India soon.

The information comes from CMO of Realme Mobiles, Francis Wang. He took to Twitter to tease the launch upcoming product. To recall, the Realme Buds Q was launched in China for 149 yuan (~$21 / Rs 1,550). The earbuds feature 10mm driver and LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm.

Realme Buds Q specifications

  • 10mm driver and LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm
  • Bluetooth 5.0 (AAC codec) to connect to Android and iOS devices
  • Touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant
  • R1 chip for 119ms low-latency gaming mode
  • 3.6g per headset
  • Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them
  • Water-resistant (IPX4)
  • 4.5 hours of standalone playback with 40mAh battery, 20 hours with the 400mAh charging case, USB Type-C charging for the case
You May Also Like
OnePlus Buds
“OnePlus Buds” could be the name of OnePlus’ TWS earphones
It could be released alongside the OnePlus Z.
Realme TV and Realme Watch
Realme TV and Realme Watch launch in India set for May 25
On the same day, Realme is also inveiling eight new products in China.
Today’s deals include Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad and more
Today’s Amazon deals include several variants of Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, the iPad mini, and more interesting devices