Realme recently announced the Buds Air Neo for Rs 2,999 in India. Redmi followed with the launch of Earbuds S true wireless earphones for Rs 1,799 making the segment more competitive. Now, to compete with the under Rs 2,000 earbuds, Realme is all set to launch its Bus Q in India soon.

The information comes from CMO of Realme Mobiles, Francis Wang. He took to Twitter to tease the launch upcoming product. To recall, the Realme Buds Q was launched in China for 149 yuan (~$21 / Rs 1,550). The earbuds feature 10mm driver and LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm.

#BudsAirNeo brings features like Super Low Lantency, 13mm big bass, 10m wireless range, standing at the best choice below 3k. Still looking for TrueWiless below 2k? #realmeBudsQ coming soon. pic.twitter.com/A2f5mb9MlH — Francis Wang (@FrancisRealme) May 29, 2020

Realme Buds Q specifications