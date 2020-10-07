Alongside the Realme 7i and Realme SLED TV, the company also announced a couple of audio products today. Realme has launched the Buds Air Pro and Buds Wireless Pro earphones in India. While the Buds Air Pro is a pair of true wireless earphones, the Buds Wireless Pro comes with a neckband-style wireless design. Both the devices feature active noise cancellation.

The Realme Buds Air Pro are the company’s first true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation. They feature a dual-microphone system for ANC and voice calls. The pair of earphones can be connected via Bluetooth 5 and come equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers. Furthermore, they feature 94ms low latency mode and transparency mode. On the battery front, Realme claims up to 25 hours of battery life on the earphones and case. They also feature fast charging, touch controls, and IPX4 water resistance. The earphones will be available in two colours — white and black.

Realme Buds Air Pro

Coming to the Realme Buds Wireless Pro, they are powered by 13.6mm dynamic drivers. They include active noise cancellation, transparency mode, low latency mode, IPX4 water resistance, and fast charging as well. They are claimed to deliver up to 22 hours of playback on a single charge.

The Realme Buds Air Pro have an introductory price of Rs. 4,499, which is a discount of Rs. 500 from the regular price of Rs. 4,999. As for the Realme Buds Wireless Pro they’ve been announced at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999, which is a discount of Rs. 1,000 from the regular price of Rs. 3,999.

Both of them will go on sale on October 16 at midnight on Realme’s online store and Flipkart.