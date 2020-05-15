Realme Buds Air Neo

A new leak says that Realme is working on a pair of new truly wireless (TWS) earphones, called Realme Buds Air Neo. The device is likely to be an affordable version of the Realme Buds Air.

The Realme Buds Air Neo is said to share most of the design cues from the Buds Air. However, it will feature a micro-USB port at the bottom to keep the costs low.

The product is touted to deliver up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge. Further, it is tipped to be powered by the R1 chip with Bluetooth 5.0 support.

It is also rumored that these earphones will use an optical sensor to determine the position of the ears and feature 13mm speakers.

The Buds Air Neo will also support Realme’s Game Mode that is claimed to reduce latency by 51 percent to improve the audio experience.

Notably, there will be no wireless charging on this Realme device.

The company is launching eight new products on May 25 and the Buds Air Neo could be one of them.

Source: 91Mobiles

